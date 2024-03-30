JSW Steel commissions hot strip mill with 5 million tonnes capacity at Karnataka plant

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) JSW Steel on Saturday announced commissioning of a hot strip mill at its integrated steel plant in Vijayanagar, Karnataka.

The company has also made first dispatch of steel products from the mill having an annual capacity of 5 million tonnes (MT), JSW Steel said in an exchange filing.

"JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd (JVML), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, today successfully commissioned its hot strip mill (HSM) at Vijayanagar plant with a capacity of 5 MTPA and has made its first dispatch," the company said.

The HSM facility has the capability of manufacturing plates and coils and is equipped with advanced features such as digital reheating furnaces, evaporative cooling system and waste heat recovery system, among others.

The facility was lit-up on March 17, 2024, and after successful completion of trial runs and quality & delivery testing, the commercial manufacturing and sales have commenced, JSW Steel said. PTI ABI HVA