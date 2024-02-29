JSW Steel incorporates subsidiary for hot, cold-rolled steel products

New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) JSW Steel on Thursday announced incorporating a wholly-owned arm JSW Green Steel Ltd for the manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel products.

The arm was incorporated on February 27 in Mumbai and is yet to commence its business operations, JSW Steel informed the exchanges.

JSW Green Steel Ltd has now become its wholly-owned subsidiary, the company said.

"The new entity has been incorporated for manufacturing of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel, which is in line with the main line of business of the company," JSW Steel said.

Hot-rolled steel finds applications in sectors like automobile, agriculture etc, while cold-rolled steel is used by industries manufacturing, construction and home appliances, among others. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL