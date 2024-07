New Delhi: JSW Steel on Friday posted 64 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 867 crore for the June quarter.

It had reported Rs 2,428 crore net profit in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 43,107 crore from Rs 42,544 crore in the April-June period of preceding 2023-24 fiscal.

Its expenses rose to Rs 41,715 crore from Rs 39,030 crore a year ago.