JSW Steel net profit declines 70 pc to Rs 719 crore in Q3

New Delhi: JSW Steel on Friday reported over 70 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 719 crore in December quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 2,450 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income during the latest third quarter also trimmed to Rs 41,525 crore from Rs 42,134 crore a year ago.

The company increased its expenses to Rs 40,250 crore during the reporting period from Rs 38,815 crore in the third quarter last fiscal.

The company's consolidated capital expenditure (capex) during the third quarter of current fiscal was Rs 3,087 crore, while its overall capex spend for April-December period stood at Rs 10,937 crore.

In a separate statement, the company said, "The Profit after Tax for the quarter was Rs 719 crores after considering an exceptional charge of 103 crores." The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 41,378 crore and its operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation) at Rs 5,579 crore during the quarter.

The EBITDA increased by 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) as fall in steel price realisations was offset by higher volumes and lower costs primarily coking coal.

Net debt as of December 31, 2024 stood at Rs 80,921 crore, lower by Rs 1,884 crore compared to the figure of September end, on cash generated from operations and release of working capital.

JSW Steel said its consolidated crude steel production for the quarter stood at 7.03 million tonnes, higher by 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 4 per cent QoQ. Capacity utilisation at the Indian operations was 91 per cent during the quarter.

Steel sales for the quarter stood at 6.71 million tonnes, higher by 12 per cent YoY and 10 per cent QoQ.