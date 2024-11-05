JSW Steel output falls marginally to 22.81 lakh tonne in Oct

New Delhi: Steel major JSW Steel has reported a marginal 1 per cent decline in its consolidated output to 22.81 lakh tonnes (LT) in October.

It had produced 23.12 LT of crude steel in the same month last year, JSW Steel said in an exchange filing.

In India, the company's production fell by 2 per cent to 21.99 LT in October from 22.36 LT in October 2023.

JSW Steel USA - Ohio reported a rise in production to 0.82 LT from 0.76 LT a year ago.

During the month, capacity utilisation in India operations was affected by a temporary maintenance activity at one of the blast furnaces at the plant in Dolvi. It stood at 89 per cent in October.

The blast furnace has resumed full operations.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified USD 24 billion JSW Group.