JSW Steel output grows 6 pc in Dec qtr

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) JSW Steel on Friday posted a 6 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated steel output to 7.48 million tonne (MT) in the December quarter.

It had produced 7.03 million tonne (MT) crude steel in the October-December period of the preceding 2024-25 fiscal year from India and the US operations, JSW Steel said in an exchange filing.

Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar is under shutdown for upgrade of capacity from end of September 2025 and is expected to be commissioned by end of Q4 FY26.

Consequently, this affected the capacity utilisation at Indian operations for Q3, FY26.

The capacity utilisation for Indian operations for the quarter, excluding blast furnace (BF3) capacity, was at 93 per cent and including BF3 capacity was at 85 per cent. PTI ABI TRB