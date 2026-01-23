JSW Steel profit grows over threefold to Rs 2,410 cr in Oct-Dec quarter

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) JSW Steel on Friday posted over three-fold growth in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 2,410 crore in the December quarter, as the company recorded higher sales numbers accompanied by lower input costs.

It had posted a profit after tax of Rs 719 crore in the October-December period of 2024-25, the company said in an exchange filing.

JSW Steel said the "profit after tax for the quarter stood at Rs 2,410 crores after recognising deferred tax assets (net) amounting to Rs 1,439 crores on the brought forward unabsorbed depreciation in Bhushan Power & Steel Limited (BPSL) as it is probable that carried forward unabsorbed depreciation will be recovered against the likely capital gains on the slump sale of BPSL's steel business undertaking..

The company's total income rose to Rs 46,264 crore in the third quarter from Rs 41,525 crore in the same period a year ago.

Consolidated sales were the highest ever at 7.64 million tonnes, up 14 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) on the back of healthy domestic demand. Domestic sales stood at 6.59 million tonnes, up 10 per cent YoY. Exports at 0.84 million tonnes, increased by 53 per cent YoY, contributing 11 per cent to the sales from the Indian operations for Q3 FY26. Retail sales volumes were up 12 per cent YoY..

JSW Steel said it registered revenue from operations of Rs 45,991 crores and adjusted EBITDA of Rs 6,620 crore.

The Adjusted EBITDA increased by 22 per cent YoY, driven primarily by higher volumes and lower coking coal and power costs, partly offset by lower realisations. PTI ABI ABI MR