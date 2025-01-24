JSW Steel Q3 net profit plummets 70 pc to Rs 719 crore

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) JSW Steel on Friday reported an over 70 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 719 crore in December quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 2,450 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income during the latest third quarter also trimmed to Rs 41,525 crore from Rs 42,134 crore a year ago.

The company increased its expenses to Rs 40,250 crore during the reporting period from Rs 38,815 crore in the third quarter last fiscal.

The company's consolidated capital expenditure (capex) during the third quarter of current fiscal was Rs 3,087 crore, while its overall capex spending for April-December period stood at Rs 10,937 crore.

In a separate statement, the company said, "The Profit after Tax for the quarter was Rs 719 crores after considering an exceptional charge of Rs 103 crores." The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 41,378 crore and its operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation) at Rs 5,579 crore during the quarter.

The EBITDA increased by 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) as fall in steel price realisations was offset by higher volumes and lower costs primarily coking coal.

Net debt as of December 31, 2024 stood at Rs 80,921 crore, lower by Rs 1,884 crore compared to the figure of September end, on cash generated from operations and release of working capital.

The 30 MTPA slurry pipeline in Odisha is also progressing well, with commissioning expected in FY27.

JSW Steel said its consolidated crude steel production for the quarter stood at 7.03 million tonnes, higher by 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 4 per cent QoQ. Capacity utilisation at the Indian operations was 91 per cent during the quarter.

Steel sales for the quarter stood at 6.71 million tonnes, higher by 12 per cent YoY and 10 per cent QoQ.

JSW Steel further said its subsidiary Bhushan Power & Steel (BPSL) reported a profit after tax of Rs 11 crore for the quarter and revenues from operations stood at Rs 5,340 crore. The arm produced 0.96 million tonnes of crude steel and sold 0.88 million tonnes of finished metal.

JSW Steel Coated Products registered a production volume of 1.15 million tonnes and sales volume of 1.15 million tonnes as well. Its revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 8,600 crore. The company reported a Profit after Tax of Rs 170 crore for the quarter.

In the US, the company's electric arc furnace-based steel manufacturing facility in Ohio produced 2,31,872 net tonnes of slabs during the quarter. Sales volumes for the quarter stood at 63,817 net tonnes of hot rolled coil (HRC) and 1,28,394 net tonnes of slabs. It reported an EBITDA loss of USD 15.58 million for the quarter, mainly due to lower sales realisation.

At the plate and pipe mill in Texas, the company produced 1,09,490 net tonnes of plates and 11,287 net tonnes of pipes. Sales volumes for the quarter stood at 90,796 net tonnes of plates and 12,210 net tonnes of pipes. It reported an EBITDA loss of USD 2.29 million.

In Italy, its rolled long products manufacturing facility produced 68,909 tonnes items and sold 65,152 tonnes of rolled products during the quarter. It reported an EBITDA of 1.85 million euros for the quarter.

In India, the Hot Strip Mill of the 5 MTPA project at Vijayanagar, set up by wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd. (JVML), was commissioned in March 2024. Subsequently, the Raw Material Handling System, Sinter Plant and the Blast Furnace were commissioned in Q2 FY25. One of the two Casters and Converters at SMS unit have started operations during Q3 FY25. The second Caster has also started in January 2025.

The colour coated line of 0.12 MTPA in Jammu & Kashmir under JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd. started operating during Q3 FY25 and is under trial-run. PTI ABI HVA