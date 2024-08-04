JSW Steel submits notice to surrender lease of iron ore block in Odisha

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) JSW Steel has submitted a notice to surrender a mining lease for a block in Odisha, citing "uneconomic operation".

Jajang iron ore block in Keonjhar, is one of the four iron ore mining leases which were acquired through an auction in 2020, JSW Steel said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

"JSW Steel due to un-economic operation, has submitted a notice for surrender of mining lease on August 3 in respect of Jajang Iron Ore Block...," it said.

The proposed surrender of the aforesaid mining lease is subject to requisite approvals, JSW Steel said. PTI ABI HVA