JSW Steel USA to get USD 1 mn aid from Ohio Rail Development Commission

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) US-based Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) has approved USD 1 million in financial assistance to JSW Steel USA for its two on-site rail projects at Mingo Junction facility.

Advertisment

JSW Steel USA is a subsidiary of homegrown steel player JSW Steel.

The rail projects are in support of a recently announced USD 145 million expansion at the facility which will allow JSW to better serve the renewable energy and infrastructure sectors, JSW Steel said in a statement on Friday.

The two rail projects combined are estimated at USD 5.1 million and will increase JSW’s finished product and scrap processing capacity, the company said.

Advertisment

The first rail project is an expansion of the Norfolk Southern/Wheeling & Lake Erie shared yard and is designed to expand capacity from 184 car spots to 351.

The second project is the expansion of JSW's rail infrastructure for scrap and iron storage and handling yard on the south side of JSW's Mingo Junction property.

"We look forward to our partnership with ORDC which gives us confidence to continue to invest in Ohio Valley. Investing in our infrastructure will facilitate successful completion of our growth projects," said Jonathan Shank, Chief Operating Officer of JSW Steel USA Mingo Junction. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU