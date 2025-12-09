JSW Steel's crude steel production rises 5 per cent in November

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel on Tuesday said its consolidated crude steel production rose 5 per cent to 24.39 lakh tonnes in November.

The growth underscores the company's continued expansion and resilience in the competitive steel industry, strengthening its position as a key player in the country's infrastructure sector.

The company's crude steel output was 23.23 lakh tonnes in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, JSW Steel said in a filing to BSE.

The production of its Indian operations also increased 5 per cent to 23.61 lakh tonnes during the month.

The company said capacity utilisation at its Indian operations stood at 84 per cent, lower due to the shutdown of a blast furnace at its Vijayanagar facility for capacity upgradation.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified USD 23 billion JSW Group.

As one of the country's leading business houses, JSW Group also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, realty, e-platforms, mobility, defence, sports and venture capital. PTI SID DR DR DR