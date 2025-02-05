JSW to invest Rs 16,000cr in power project in Bengal, eyes future expansion

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal on Wednesday announced an investment of Rs 16,000 crore to develop a 1,600 MW power project at Salboni in West Bengal.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025, Jindal said the company plans to double its capacity in the future with an additional investment of a similar scale.

He said that the group will invest and facilitate an industrial park project and infrastructure development at Durgapur airport.

JSW has a cement grinding facility at Salboni where the company holds a huge land bank.

JSW Energy, in an exchange filing, said it has secured an order to develop the 1,600 MW greenfield thermal power project under a competitive bidding process conducted by the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL).

The company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from WBSEDCL for the development and operation of a 1,600 MW (2x800 MW) super/ultra-supercritical domestic coal-based thermal power plant.

With this, JSW Energy's total locked-in generation capacity has reached 30 GW, with thermal power contributing 9 GW.

The company aims to achieve its 20 GW generation capacity target well before 2030.

JSW Energy, part of the USD 24 billion JSW Group, is one of India's leading private-sector power producers.