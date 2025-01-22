JSW UAV Ltd inks pact with Telangana govt to set up Rs 800 cr facility

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) The Telangana government on Wednesday said that it entered into a MoU with JSW UAV Limited, a subsidiary of JSW Defence, to establish a state-of-the-art Unmanned Aerial Systems manufacturing facility in the state.

According to an official release, as part of this strategic initiative, JSW UAV, in collaboration with a leading US-based defence technology company, is set to invest approximately Rs 800 crore in the project.

This landmark initiative is expected to generate over 200 high-value jobs, reinforcing Telangana's position as a hub for cutting-edge technology and defence innovation, it said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy signed the MoU in Davos and welcoming the investment, said, "With clear vision and diligent efforts, we are establishing Telangana as a clear leader for investments in manufacturing across sectors, ranging from semiconductors, defence, private space to FMCG. My government's efforts to position Telangana as a preferred option for the world for its China Plus One strategy has started bearing results." Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said, "We are delighted with this agreement. It will clearly set a trend in the sector. We will strive hard to ensure our state becomes India‘s biggest manufacturing hub." PTI GDK KH