JTL Industries gets 3000 MT pipe supply order in Jammu

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Steel maker JTL Industries on Wednesday said it has secured an order to supply 3000 metric tonne (MT) of pipes under the government's Jal Jeevan Mission.

The order to supply galvanized iron pipes has been placed by Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Jammu, JTL Industries said in an exchange filing.

In Union Budget 2025-26, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the flagship programme of the Centre aimed at providing tap water connections to every rural household, has been allocated Rs 67,000 crore, marking a significant increase from the revised estimates of Rs 22,694 crore in 2024-25. Also, the government has expanded the coverage of the scheme.

"The extension of JJM presents significant opportunities, and with our established track record as a trusted supplier to the government, JTL is well-positioned to support its next phase," the company said.

JTL Industries is a leading steel tube manufacturing company which specializes in producing ERW black pipes, pre-galvanized and galvanized steel pipes, large diameter tubes and pipes, and hollow structures.