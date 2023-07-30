JTL Industries Q1 net profit more than doubles to Rs 25 cr

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Steel pipes maker JTL Industries Ltd's consolidated net profit has more than doubled to Rs 25.37 crore during June quarter, on account of higher revenues.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 12.08 crore during the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

The company's revenues from operations also rose by 37 per cent to Rs 504.80 crore, from Rs 368.03 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses were at Rs 471.66 crore, as against Rs 354.46 crore.

JTL Industries Ltd (formerly known as JTL Infra Ltd) is the largest producer of electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes in India, with a capacity to produce more than 6 lakh metric tons per annum.

The company also exports its products to various offshore markets. PTI ABI DRR