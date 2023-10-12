JTL Industries Q2 profit rises 34 pc

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) JTL Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 34.1 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 27.91 crore in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 20.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, JTL Industries Ltd said in a filing with the BSE.

Its total income during the July-September period increased to Rs 505.12 crore from Rs 366.99 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

JTL Industries is a leading producer of electric resistance welded steel pipes with a production capacity of more than 6 lakh metric tonnes per year.

The company's distribution network is spread across the country and it has branch offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Chandigarh. It also exports products to various countries. PTI SID DR HVA