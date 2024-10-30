JTL Industries ramps up manufacturing capacity to 2 lakh tonne

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Steel pipes maker JTL Industries Ltd on Wednesday announced increasing its annual manufacturing capacity to 2 lakh tonnes as part of its around Rs 350-crore expansion plan.

With this addition, its cumulative pipe manufacturing capacity has reached a level of 6.86 lakh tonne per annum, the company said in an exchange filing.

In a filing on Wednesday, JTL Industries said, "It announces successful expansion of its Raipur facility's capacity from 1,00,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) (1 lakh tonne) to 200,000 MTPA".

The company is aiming to complete its expansion plan of 4 lakh tonnes by the financial year 2026-27, taking its overall capacity to 10 lakh tonnes per annum, a company official had told PTI earlier.

JTL Industries is a leading producer of electric resistance welded steel pipes in India. Besides Raipur, it owns manufacturing facilities in Malegaon in Maharashtra, and Mandi and Derahbasi in Punjab. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL