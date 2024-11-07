JTL Industries secures Rs 265 cr order to supply GMS tubes in Jammu

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) JTL Industries on Thursday said it has secured a Rs 265 crore order to supply 36,000 metric tonnes (MT) of galvanized mild steel tubes for a project under the government's Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), launched by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in 2019, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide functional household tap connections (FHTC) to every rural household by 2030, the steel pipes maker said.

"JTL Industries secures bid as L1 supplier for 36,000 MT GMS tubes in support of Jal Jeevan Mission, Jammu. With an order value of Rs 265 crore, this win underscores JTL's strong position in delivering high-quality, value-added products that meet critical government standards," it said.

The Jal Jeevan Mission initiative addresses critical water access and quality issues, aiming to transform rural health and sanitation and reduce waterborne diseases.

JTL Industries is a producer of electric resistance welded steel pipes in India with a total capacity of around 7 lakh tonnes. It owns and operates manufacturing facilities in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, Malegaon in Maharashtra, and Mandi and Derahbasi in Punjab. PTI ABI ABI SHW