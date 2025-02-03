JTL Industries to set up lattice tower production plant in Punjab

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Steel pipes manufacturer JTL Industries on Monday announced setting up a new facility for manufacturing lattice towers to tap opportunities in sectors like telecom, building materials and railways.

The greenfield project will come up over an area of 12 acres in Punjab having a production capacity of 1,500 tonnes per month, the company said in a statement.

JTL Industries did not disclose the financial details of the project.

"Lattice towers are of immense importance in telecommunications, steel building materials and railways and will contribute significantly to our value-added portfolio," a company spokesperson said. A lattice tower is a structure installed to support power lines and other infrastructure in various industries.

JTL Industries produces electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes, with manufacturing facilities in Raipur, Malegaon (Maharashtra), and Mandi and Derabassi (Punjab). PTI ABI ABI MR