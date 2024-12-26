Jubilant Foods signs MoU with Coca-Cola for purchase of beverages & food products

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Jubilant Food Ltd (JFL) on Thursday said it has signed an MoU with Coca-Cola company to buy sparkling drinks and other products from the beverages major.

Besides, JFL will also conduct marketing activities for "sparkling beverage products and certain other products" of Coca-Cola, the company said in a regulatory filing.

This is a major shift after its parent entity Jubilant Bhartia Group earlier this month announced the acquisition of 40 per cent stake in the Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, the bottling arm of Coca-Cola in India.

Leading quick service restaurant (QSR) chain JFL, which operates fast-food chain Domino's Pizza, had partnered with PepsiCo in 2018 and since then it has been serving them at its QSR chains.

However, this changed after the parent group acquired a stake in the bottling operations of rival Coca-Cola, in a deal estimated to be about Rs 10,000 crore.

"JFL has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coca-Cola India, containing the principal terms and conditions for the purchase of a portfolio of sparkling beverage products and certain other products from The Coca-Cola Company authorised bottlers, and for conducting marketing activities," the QSR chain operator said in a regulatory filing.

Besides Domino's Pizza, JFL also has a portfolio of QSR brands in emerging markets with franchise rights for global brands -- Popeyes and Dunkin'.

It also has two own brands, Hong's Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAF brand COFFY in Turkey.

Jubilant's network comprises 3,130 stores across six markets -- India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. PTI KRH TRB TRB