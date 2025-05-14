Jubilant Foodworks posts Rs 49 cr profit in Q4

New Delhi: Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 49.33 crore during the March quarter.

The company's revenue from operations was Rs 2,103.18 crore during the quarter, the company in a regulatory filing.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 208.24 crore for the March quarter of FY24 and its revenue from operations was at Rs 1,573.8 crore, it said.

JFL reported a net profit of Rs 217.12 crore during the 2024-25 financial year. It was Rs 400.07 crore in FY24.

Its total consolidated income for FY25 was Rs 8,217.07 crore as against Rs 5,695.97 crore, a year earlier.

The March quarter results of the Bhartia-family promoted group firm are not comparable with the previous quarter as its subsidiary, Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V has acquired a controlling stake in DP Eurasia NV, the exclusive master franchisee of Domino's Pizza brand in Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, in the March quarter of FY24.

"Accordingly, the consolidated unaudited financial results for the current quarter are not comparable with that of previous periods," it said.

In FY25, JFL group added 325 stores, taking the total count to 3,316.

JFL's revenue from the Indian market in FY25 was Rs 6,104.7 crore, up 14.3 per cent. In the Indian market, JFL added 208 stores across all brands in India, ending the period with 2,304 stores.

Revenue from Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia markets was Rs 1,906.4 crore with EBITDA margin of 21.8 per cent and PAT margin of 6.6 per cent, according to the earnings statement of the company.

"Domino's Sri Lanka revenue came in at Rs 81 crore, up 45.6 per cent. Domino's Bangladesh revenue came in at Rs 62.5 crore, higher 25.3 per cent," it added.

The board of JFL, in a meeting on Wednesday, recommended a dividend of 60 per cent, which is Rs 1.2 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

JFL is the leading QSR chain operator with franchise rights for three global brands -- Domino's, Popeyes and Dunkin' -- and two own-brands, Hong's Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a cafe brand -- Coffy in Turkiye.

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks on Wednesday settled at Rs 692 on the BSE, down 1.38 per cent.