Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit declines 74% to Rs 28.9 crore

New Delhi: Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Tuesday reported a 74 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 28.91 crore in the June 2023 quarter.

Advertisment

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 112.58 crore in the April-June quarter previous fiscal, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter was Rs 1,334.54 crore against Rs 1,255.09 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

JFL's total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 1,248.74 crore.

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks were trading at Rs 477.05 on BSE, up 2.22 per cent.