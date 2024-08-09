Jubilant Foodworks Q1 profit at Rs 58 cr

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.02 crore for the June quarter.

The company had cloked a net profit of Rs 28.91 crore in April-June FY24, according to a regulatory filing by JFL.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,933.06 crore during the quarter. It was at Rs 1,3345.42 crore in the year-ago period.

The results are not comparable with the year-ago period as its subsidiary Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V acquired a controlling stake in DP Eurasia NV, the exclusive master franchisee of Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, in March quarter FY24.

Pursuant to this development, the Bhartia-family promoted group has accounted for DP Eurasia NV revenue in the results.

"Accordingly, the consolidated unaudited financial results for the current quarter are not comparable with that of previous periods," it said.

Total expenses in the June quarter were Rs 1,867.93 crore.

In the Indian market, JFL's revenue was at Rs 1,439.6 crore.

In the international market, revenue for DPEU (DP Eurasia) was at Rs 461.4 crore, Rs 17 crore came from Domino’s Bangladesh and Rs 17.4 crore from Domino’s Sri Lanka.

Shares of JFL on Friday settled at Rs 598.55 apiece on BSE, up 0.25 per cent. PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU