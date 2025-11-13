Jubilant Foodworks Q2 net profit up twofold to Rs 194.6cr, revenue up 19.7 pc to Rs 2,340 cr

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), which operates fast-food chains - Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts - on Thursday reported an over twofold jump in its consolidated net profit of Rs 194.6 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

The company has reported a net profit of Rs 66.53 crore during the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by JFL, part of Jubilant Bhartia Group.

Revenue from the operation of JFL rose 19.7 per cent to Rs 2,340.15 crore in the September quarter of FY26. The same was Rs 1,954.71 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses of JFL were Rs 2,200 crore, up 16.05 per cent in the second quarter of FY26 on a year-to-year basis.

Its total income, which includes other income, grew 18.66 per cent to Rs 2,355.38 crore during the quarter.

In the first half (H1) of FY26, the total consolidated income of JFL was Rs 4,634.77 crore, up 17.77 per cent.

JFL is the leading QSR chain operator with franchise rights for three global brands – Domino's, Popeyes and Dunkin' – and two own-brands, Hong's Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAFÉ brand - COFFY in Turkey.

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks settled at Rs 573.75 apiece on the BSE, down 1.89 per cent. PTI KRH KRH SHW