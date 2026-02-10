Jubilant Foodworks Q3 profit up 69 pc to 73 cr

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, on Tuesday reported 68.56 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 72.88 crore for December quarter FY26.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 43.23 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by JFL, part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group.

Revenue from operations was up 13.3 per cent to Rs 2,437.21 crore in December quarter FY26.

The company has a "double-digit revenue growth, robust margin expansion fuelled by improved operational efficiency, and accelerated store expansion across markets," said JFL in its earning statement.

Moreover, improvement in gross margins, operating leverage playing out in overheads and a disciplined execution resulted in 20 per cent YoY growth in EBITDA to Rs 482 crore and an expansion of 110 basis points in EBITDA margin to 19.8 per cent, it said.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,306.84 crore, up 10.37 per cent in the December quarter. Total income, which includes other income, was higher by 13.23 per cent to Rs 2,455.07 crore.

JFL is the leading QSR chain operator with franchise rights for three global brands - Domino’s, Popeyes and Dunkin’ – and two own-brands, Hong’s Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAFÉ brand - COFFY in Turkey.

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks on Tuesday settled at Rs 556.50 apiece on BSE, up 1.58 per cent. PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU