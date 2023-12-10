Jubilant Industries MD Manu Ahuja passes away

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Jubilant Industries' MD and CEO Manu Ahuja passed away on Saturday, the company said.

Advertisment

In a regulatory filing on Sunday, Jubilant Industries Ltd said, "We regret to inform you of the sudden and sad demise of Manu Ahuja, Managing Director & CEO of the company, on Saturday, December 9, 2023." Ahuja's sudden and unexpected passing away will be an irreparable loss to the company, it said.

"All the Directors and Employees of the Company convey deep sympathy, sorrow and condolences to his family," the filing said.

Ahuja joined the company in May 2018.

Advertisment

According to the company website, Ahuja was an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur and Thapar Institute of Engineering, Patiala. He had rich experience in diverse businesses & industries across India and South East Asia.

Jubilant Industries Ltd is the flagship company of agri and performance polymers business of the Jubilant Bhartia group.

The company's diversified portfolio includes a wide range of crop nutrition, crop growth and crop protection agri products, and performance polymers products comprising consumer products like adhesives, wood finishes; food polymers and latex such as Vinyl Pyridine, SBR and NBR latex. PTI MJH MR