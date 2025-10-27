Jubilant Ingrevia Q2 net profit up 17.74 pc at Rs 69.47 cr

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Speciality chemicals major Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd on Monday reported a 17.74 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 69.47 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 59 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 1,120.73 crore as against Rs 1,045.24 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the September quarter were higher at Rs 1,038.6 crore as compared to Rs 975.34 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

In a joint statement, Jubilant Ingrevia Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman Hari S Bhartia said, "Our speciality chemicals segment continues to drive the growth momentum with double-digit YoY (year-on-year) revenue growth and a positive growth over last quarter." They said the company's nutrition business maintained a steady volume growth trajectory across both core products, while the chemical intermediates business clocked the highest quarterly sales across value and volumes in the last six quarters.

"Despite the challenging market conditions, we have grown revenues on the back of growth in volume-market-share and maintained profitability," they added.

On the outlook for H2 FY26, they said, "We expect continued growth momentum, fuelled by progress in our speciality chemicals and nutrition businesses, along with an expected part-recovery in the Acetyls portfolio". PTI RKL SHW