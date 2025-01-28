Jubilant Ingrevia Q3 profit jumps 54 pc to Rs 59.38 cr, sales rise 9 pc

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Specialty chemicals and life science ingredient maker Jubilant Ingrevia on Tuesday reported an increase of 54 per cent in its net profit at Rs 59.38 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 38.56 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from the Jubilant Bhartia Group firm.

Its sales were up 8.91 per cent to Rs 1,046.06 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 960.45 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total expenses of Jubilant Ingrevia in the December quarter were up 5.48 per cent to Rs 970.63 crore.

Jubilant Ingrevia's total income, including other income, was Rs 1,056.20 crore, up 8.3 per cent year-on-year in the December quarter.

Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman Hari S Bhartia said the significant year-on-year growth for this quarter is "attributed to the enhanced performance of our Specialty Chemicals and Nutrition businesses, as well as to the benefits derived from cost-saving initiatives implemented in recent quarters." The board has also recommended an interim dividend of 250 per cent, which is Rs 2.5 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for FY25.

Over the outlook, they said: "We anticipate continued upward momentum and improvements in our overall business performance in ensuing quarters, driven by advancements in the Speciality Chemicals and Nutrition & Health Solutions business segments, as well as through our continued efforts to manage the costs efficiently." In line with recent quarters, the primary focus remains on leveraging newly commissioned plants, and enhancing operational efficiency to deliver improved sequential performance in Q4 of FY25, both added.

Shares of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 658.65 on BSE, down 0.16 per cent. PTI KRH HVA