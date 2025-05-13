Jubilant Ingrevia Q4 net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 74 cr

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd on Tuesday reported a more than two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 74.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter on lower expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 29.25 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income, however, fell to Rs 1,059.62 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 1,083.94 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its net profit jumped because of a fall in total expenses to Rs 957.87 crore from Rs 1032.54 crore.

During the 2024-25 fiscal year, the net profit increased to Rs 251.17 crore from Rs 182.89 crore in the preceding fiscal.

Its total income grew to Rs 4,215.43 crore last fiscal from Rs 4,171.10 crore in 2023-24.

Jubilant Ingrevia is mainly in speciality chemicals and chemical ingredients. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL