Jubilant Pharmova names Daniel J O'Connor as CEO of proprietary drugs biz

New Delhi: Jubilant Pharmova on Tuesday said it has appointed Daniel J O'Connor as the CEO of its proprietary novel drugs business.

O'Connor brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in biotechnology and oncology, with a proven record of creating value around differentiated, IP-rich platforms, the company said in a statement.

Most recently, he served as CEO of Ambrx Biopharma, where his leadership drove a significant increase in company valuation, culminating in its successful acquisition, it added.

"We are delighted to welcome Dan as we advance our mission of building a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies across multiple cancer indications," its chairman, Shyam S Bhartia said.

Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing precision oral medicines with enhanced therapeutic index to address unmet medical needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases for genetically defined patients.