Jubilant Pharmova PAT up 49 pc to Rs 103 cr in Jun qtr

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Jubilant Pharmova on Tuesday reported a 49 per cent increase in profit after tax to Rs 103 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company reported a normalised profit after tax PAT of Rs 69 crore in the June quarter of the last fiscal.

The company said the reported PAT in Q1 of FY25 stood at Rs 482 crore due to one-time net exceptional income of Rs 396 crore.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,901 crore in the April-June quarter as compared with Rs 1,732 crore in the year-ago period, Jubilant Pharmova said in a regulatory filing.

"It is heartening to note that we delivered solid revenue growth across all of our business units, and we expect this growth momentum to grow stronger as we move forward," Jubilant Pharmova Chairman Shyam S Bhartia said.

