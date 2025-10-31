Jubilant Pharmova profit rises 17pc to Rs 119.9 cr in Jul-Sep quarter

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Jubilant Pharmova Ltd on Friday reported a 17 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 119.9 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 102.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter was at Rs 1,966.4 crore as against Rs 1,752.3 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,780 crore as compared to Rs 1,615.3 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Commenting on the performance, in a joint statement, Jubilant Pharmova Chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman Hari S Bhartia said, "Revenue growth is driven by incremental revenue generation that has started from the new and third line in CDMO sterile injectable business." They further said, "We expect this growth momentum to further accelerate as we make progress in the second half of the current financial year." PTI RKL MR