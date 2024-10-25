Jubilant Pharmova Q2 net jumps 65% to Rs 102.5 crore

New Delhi: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd on Friday reported a 65 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 102.5 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024 on the back of robust revenue growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 62.1 crore in the corresponding per last fiscal, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (JPL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,752.3 crore as compared to Rs 1,680.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in the second quarter were higher at Rs 1,615.3 crore as compared to Rs 1,601.2 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

In another regulatory filing, the company said Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc., USA, a wholly-owned subsidiary, has voluntarily prepaid USD 25 million (Rs 210 crore) term loan from its internal accruals on October 23, 2024.