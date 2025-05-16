Jubilant Pharmova Q4 net profit at Rs 151.3 cr, declares dividend of Rs 5 per share

New Delhi: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 151.3 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 61.8 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,928.8 crore as against Rs 1,758.6 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 1,731.3 crore as compared to Rs 1,661.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

In the fiscal ended March 31, 2025, consolidated net profit was Rs 836.3 crore as against Rs 72.7 crore in FY24.

In FY25, consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 7,234.5 crore as compared to Rs 6,702.9 crore in the preceding year, the company said.

The board of directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, the filing said.