Jul-Sep quarter GDP affirmation of India's strong economic resilience: Experts

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) GDP growth, driven by strong domestic demand, resilient services exports, and low inflation, surprised yet again by surging to 8.2 per cent in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal, providing another affirmation of the nation's strong economic resilience, say experts.

The Indian economy grew by a higher-than-expected 8.2 per cent -- a six-quarter high -- as increased factory production in anticipation of a consumption boost from the GST rate cut helped offset deceleration in farm output.

"The India story appears to take new, bigger and bolder dimensions. All with alluring connotations. The growth juggernaut, represented in a 6-quarter high of 8.2 per cent for Q2 FY26, vindicates this," said a research report by SBI, India's largest lender.

According to experts, the strong second-quarter GDP growth was anchored in private consumption, while front-loading of exports against the backdrop of US tariffs supported higher export growth.

Exports registered growth of 5.6 per cent, which is a sequential slowdown but an improvement on a year-over-year basis, indicating a mixed picture for external demand, the SBI research report said.

"The overall trends suggest that GDP growth is domestically driven, supported by services exports and driven by low inflation and value-added expansion in the labour-intensive sector," SBI's research report Ecowrap said.

The 8.2 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth, which follows a 7.8 per cent expansion in the preceding April-June quarter, helped India retain the title of the world's fastest-growing major economy.

"Going forward, we expect H2 GDP growth to average close to 6.6 per cent as the favourable base effect fades, government spending momentum moderates (after frontloading in H1), and drag from US tariffs (in absence of a trade deal) and slowdown in global growth, that is yet to play out fully - weighs on exports," HDFC Bank said in a report.

With strong Q2 print and assuming a favourable trade deal announcement before the end of 2025, the HDFC Bank report estimates FY26 growth at 7.3 per cent (from the earlier 6.8 per cent).

Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group, said India's Q2 GDP growth underscores the economy's inherent resilience and the depth of domestic demand.

"Even amid headwinds such as US tariffs, our manufacturing and services sectors have demonstrated extraordinary adaptability and momentum. This performance reaffirms India's position as the world's fastest-growing major economy and strengthens confidence as we head into FY26," Shah said.

The GDP growth came ahead of the festive season consumption boost on the back of the implementation of a significant reduction in the goods and services tax (GST).

Commenting on the GDP numbers, Nirmal Kumar Minda, President of industry body ASSOCHAM, said the real GDP growth in Q2 of FY26 is another affirmation of the nation's strong economic resilience.

"Broad-based expansion across major sectors and improving domestic demand show how policy stability and reforms are translating into real growth. Even in a challenging global environment, the government has ensured resilience and confidence, keeping India among the world's fastest-growing major economies," Minda said.

According to Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist, Crisil, the increase in real GDP is encouraging, but the slower nominal growth resulting from a significant decline in inflation could have adverse implications.

"... We have raised our forecast of India's GDP growth for this fiscal to 7 per cent, up from 6.5 per cent. This follows a first-half growth of 8 per cent and an expected slowdown to 6.1 per cent in the second half owing to the impact of higher US tariffs and normalisation of government capital expenditure," he added.

Ranen Banerjee, Partner and Economic Advisory Leader, PwC India said the GST reforms and higher disposable incomes from income tax relief at the lower end of the tax brackets should keep urban demand supported, while good rainfall and the absence of major adverse climatic events point to rural demand holding up as well, giving us confidence of a strong GDP print in the second half, he said. PTI NKD DRR DRR