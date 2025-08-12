Jumboking enters sit-down restaurant market; plans to add 31 outlets in 12 cities

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) Homegrown quick-service burger chain Jumboking, which has entered into the sit-down restaurant market, on Tuesday said it plans to add 31 outlets in this category in 12 cities across the country, a top company executive has said.

Currently, the company has opened 19 sit-down restaurants with a seating capacity of 20-24 people, Jumboking Foods founder and MD Dheeraj Gupta told PTI.

"As the aspirations of our customers increase, we are now providing a 'restaurant' format with limited seating for 20-24 people at multiple locations. The response has been beyond our expectations. Customers say that 'seating was the one thing that they missed at Jumboking'. Hence, for every 100 QSR format, on-the-go location stores, we believe that an additional 100 stores can be accommodated, in the restaurant format," he added.

The company currently operates over 200 QSR format stores across Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Delhi.

Gupta said, the sit-down stores are coming up not only in the metros, but also in tier II cities like Pune, Prayagraj, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Nagpur, Lucknow, Jaipur and Hyderabad, among others.

"We have signed up a Master franchisee for the Punjab region as well," he said.

Jumboking operates on an asset franchise model and has a capex of around Rs 30 lakh per store, said Gupta.

On international business, Gupta said, the company's Dubai Master Franchisee is onboarded, and the first Jumboking store is expected to open there in the third quarter of this financial year.