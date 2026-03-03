Jumbotail, NEC partner for digitalisation of grocery stores

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) B2B e-commerce firm Jumbotail Technologies and Japan-based NEC Corporation have partnered to provide enterprise grade digitalisation tools to kirana stores in India, according to a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

As part of this partnership, NEC will make an undisclosed strategic investment in Jumbotail.

"NEC's partnership with Jumbotail will accelerate and expand access to advanced technology for millions of small-scale entrepreneurs in India. Moreover, it will provide access to enterprise-grade solutions, previously only available to large modern retail companies, to small Kirana owners and regional brands in India," the statement said.

Under the partnership, NEC's AI and retail technologies will be customised for Jumbotail's Kirana customers to discover and sell a wider variety of products, improve inventory management, optimise in-stock rates, and optimise working capital, the statement said.