Jungle Ventures appoints former Zetwerk exec Amrit Raj as chief marketing officer

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Venture capital firm Jungle Ventures on Wednesday said it has appointed former senior executive of manufacturing unicorn Zetwerk Amrit Raj as its first partner and chief marketing officer.

Under the new role, Raj will help shape Jungle's global platform strategy and work closely with portfolio founders as a long-term partner, supporting them through moments of scale, transition, and inflection as they build iconic, enduring companies.

"Amrit brings a rare blend of operator rigour and narrative depth, shaped by building a global B2B brand through moments of complexity and transition. That lived experience makes him a natural Partner at Jungle and a true, long-term partner to our founders," Jungle Ventures, Founding Partner, Amit Anand said in a statement.

Founded in 2012, Jungle Ventures has invested in several start-ups, including Unicron Moglix, Livspace, Turtlemint, and Pratilipi.

Before joining Jungle Ventures, Raj spent five years at Zetwerk as its chief marketing officer.

During his tenure, Zetwerk’s valuation grew from approximately USD 600 million to over USD 3.1 billion, while gross merchandise value scaled from about USD 100 million to more than USD 2 billion.

Jungle Ventures also announced the appointment of Shruti Malhotra as Director – Content and Community. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL