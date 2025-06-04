Juniper Commissions 145.99 MWp solar project in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Juniper Green Energy on Wednesday announced the commissioning of its 145.99 MWp solar power project at Chapalgaon in Maharashtra, which will supply power to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL).

The plant was commissioned on May 22, 2025, 19 months ahead of the Scheduled Commercial Operation Date, and just 2.5 months after the signing of PPA (power purchase agreement) on March 7, 2025. The project will operate at its full capacity of 145.99 MWp from the date of commissioning.

"Early land acquisition and site development, comprehensive technical and environmental due diligence, grid connection permits, transmission line readiness, and transmission infrastructure ensure a seamless process and enable our success," said Ankush Malik, CEO, Juniper Green Energy.

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer in India, focused on the development, construction and operations of utility-scale solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects.