Juniper Green Energy begins operation of 100 MWh battery energy project in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Juniper Green Energy on Friday said it has started operating a 100-MWh battery energy storage project at Bikaner in Rajasthan.

The merchant battery energy storage system (BESS) has been commissioned through subsidiary Juniper Green Cosmic Private Limited, the company said in a statement.

The commercial operations of the 100-megawatt hour (MWh) project started on January 23, 2026 following the completion of trial and approval received from the Northern Regional Load Despatch Centre (NRLDC), it said. PTI ABI HVA