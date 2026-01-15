Juniper Green Energy begins power generation at 72-MWp solar capacity in Maharasthra

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Juniper Green Energy on Thursday said it began power generation at a 72-MWp solar component of its 133-MWp hybrid power project in Solapur district of Maharashtra.

The additional capacity was commissioned on January 10, Juniper Green Energy said in a statement.

The capacity developed by subsidiary Juniper Green Spark Ten Private Ltd was completed 10 months ahead of schedule, it said, adding that in the first phase, around 36 MWp of solar capacity was commissioned on September 25 last year.

Juniper Green Spark Ten Project has the power purchase agreement (PPA) potential of 133 MWp hybrid capacity, comprising a contracted 108 MWp of solar and an additional 25 MW of installed wind capacity.

The PPA for this project was signed on November 18, 2024, with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), and the scheduled commercial operation date was set on November 17, 2026.

The commissioning of this solar component marks a crucial step towards the full operationalisation of the hybrid project.

"With the project's solar component now fully operational, Juniper Green Energy has once again demonstrated its ability to commission projects ahead of schedule," said Ankush Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Juniper Green Energy. PTI KKS HVA