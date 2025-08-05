Juniper Green Energy commissions 25 MW wind project in Gujarat

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Juniper Green Energy on Tuesday announced the commissioning of 25 MW wind power capacity of its 50 MW project at District Dev Bhumi Dwarka, Gujarat.

The project was commissioned months ahead of its Scheduled Commercial Operation Date of October 17, 2025, a company statement said.

According to the statement, the company's subsidiary, Juniper Green Beam Private Ltd, holds a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for a total capacity of 50 MW, signed in 2023.

"The early commissioning of the Dev Bhumi Dwarka wind project demonstrates Juniper Green Energy’s execution skills and focus on timelines," said Ankush Malik, CEO, Juniper Green Energy, in the statement.

In July, Juniper Green Energy through its subsidiary, Juniper Green Bess Two Private Limited had signed a PPA with GUVNL for a 100 MW wind project and secured a Letter of Intent for an additional 50 MW wind project from GUVNL.

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer in India, focused on the development, construction and operations of utility-scale solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects. PTI KKS 1.0.0 MR