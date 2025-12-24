Juniper Green Energy commissions 60 MWh merchant battery energy storage project in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Juniper Green Energy on Wednesday said it has commissioned 60 MWh of its 100-MWh merchant battery energy storage system (BESS) project at Bikaner, Rajasthan, through its subsidiary Juniper Green Cosmic Pvt Ltd.

This commissioning marks our first operational merchant BESS, positioning Juniper Green Energy as an early mover in the energy storage market, a company statement said.

The Merchant BESS project refers to a grid-connected project that earns its revenue through direct trading in electricity markets and functions without having a long-term power purchase agreement.

The remaining 40 MWh capacity is expected to be commissioned shortly, it said.

Upon commissioning of the full 100 MWh, the project will become one of the largest operating BESS projects in India, offering potential for merchant revenue streams, grid balancing services, and ancillary market participation.

"We view BESS as a key value-accretive asset class that complements our renewable portfolio and enhances diversification while supporting grid reliability," Ankush Malik, CEO, Juniper Green Energy, said in the statement.

Juniper Green Energy has also installed 400 MWh of BESS capacity at Fatehgarh, Rajasthan, which is expected to be commissioned by the first quarter of 2026. PTI KKS HVA