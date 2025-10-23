Juniper Green Energy commissions 64 MW RE capacity in Gujarat, Maharashtra

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Juniper Green Energy on Thursday announced the commissioning of 64 MW of renewable energy capacities in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The capacities are part of its two key projects spanning the two states -- Gujarat and Maharashtra, the company said in a statement.

Juniper Green Energy has commissioned 28 MW of wind power capacity from its 70 MW wind power project in Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat, through its subsidiary Juniper Green Kite Pvt Ltd.

The company also commissioned the 36 MWp capacity solar component of its 133 MWp hybrid power project in District Nanded, Maharashtra, through its subsidiary Juniper Green Spark Ten Pvt Ltd.

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer in India, focused on the development, construction and operations of utility-scale solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects. PTI ABI DRR