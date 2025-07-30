Juniper Green Energy, GUVNL sign PPA for 100 MW wind project in Gujarat

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Juniper Green Energy on Wednesday said it has signed a Power Purchase Agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) for a 100 MW wind power project.

The 25-year agreement has been executed through its subsidiary, Juniper Green Bess Two Pvt Ltd, the company said in a statement.

The project, under the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), will be located in Gujarat and is scheduled to begin supplying power from July 2027.

The agreement between Juniper Green Energy arm and GUVNL was signed this month on July 18.

"We are proud to partner with GUVNL to deliver sustainable wind power with the signing of a 100 MW PPA," said Ankush Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Juniper Green Energy.

With the additional 50 MW letter of Intent (LoI) received from GUVNL, Juniper Green Energy strengthens its presence in Gujarat, he said.

On July 14, Juniper Green Energy received an LoI from GUVNL for the development of an additional 50 MW wind power project. This LoI follows the company’s successful bid under GUVNL's wind tender issued in January 2025.

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer in India, focused on the development, construction and operations of utility-scale solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects. PTI ABI ABI DR DR