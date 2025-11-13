Juniper Green Energy, GUVNL sign PPA for 50 MW wind project

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Juniper Green Energy on Thursday said it has signed a power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for a 50 MW wind project in Gujarat.

Under this PPA signed through arm Juniper Green BESS Delta, Juniper Green Energy will develop a wind energy project located in Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

The project is scheduled to commence the supply of power from November 6, 2027.

The PPA was signed on November 7, for a period of 25 years, it said. PTI ABI ABI SHW