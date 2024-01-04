Juniper Green Energy pledges Rs 8,000 cr investment on renewable energy in Gujarat

New Delhi: Juniper Green Energy has inked an initial pact with the Gujarat government to develop 1GW of wind and solar projects entailing an investment of Rs 8,000 crore.

Advertisment

Juniper Green Energy, a leading player in the renewable energy sector, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Gujarat government during the Investment Promotion Activity for Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, a company statement said on Thursday.

The MOU signifies an ambitious collaboration to establish 1GW of wind and solar projects in the state, with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore.

The signing ceremony took place on January 3, 2024, at Gandhinagar, Gujarat, and underscores Juniper Green Energy's commitment to bolstering India's renewable energy infrastructure.

Advertisment

The proposed employment generation of 1,500 jobs reflects the company's intent to contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.

The proposed investment of Rs 8,000 crore underscores Juniper Green Energy's dedication to advancing India's green energy landscape and fostering economic growth, the company said.

"We are thrilled to partner with the government of Gujarat in this monumental venture. This MOU is a testament to our shared commitment to a sustainable and prosperous future," Naresh Mansukhani, CEO of Juniper Green Energy, said in the statement.