Juniper Green Energy secures renewable PPAs in Gujarat, Rajasthan

New Delhi: Juniper Green Energy on Wednesday said it has signed two separate power purchase agreements for renewable energy projects in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

It has secured an agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) under wind phase VI for a standalone 90 MW wind project in Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

The project is expected to generate nearly 293 million units (MUs) of electricity annually, offsetting approximately 2,66,002 tonne of Co2 emissions. The electricity generated is estimated to electrify 56,539 households in Gujarat.

The company has signed another PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under hybrid tranche VII for the development of a 150 MW wind-solar hybrid power project in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The project is aimed to generate about 477 MU of electricity annually, offsetting 445,796 tonne of Co2 emissions each year and support the electrification of around 95,079 households.

Naresh Mansukhani, CEO, Juniper Green Energy, said, "Partnering with SECI and GUVNL on these projects embodies our forward-thinking approach and commitment to harnessing the synergy of wind and solar energy. These initiatives not only leverage the strengths of both wind and solar energy but also reinforce our commitment to delivering green energy solutions that are both reliable and environmentally responsible." Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer and operator of solar, wind and hybrid power projects with significant experience in conceptualising, building, and developing renewable energy assets.