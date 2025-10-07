Juniper Green Energy, Tata Power sign pact for 70 MW renewable energy project

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Juniper Green Energy has signed an agreement with Tata Power to set up a 70-MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project in Maharashtra.

An FDRE project integrates advanced solar, wind and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to enable reliable energy dispatch during peak demand, thereby strengthening grid stability.

In a statement on Tuesday, Juniper Green Energy announced that its subsidiary Juniper Green Sigma Eight Private Limited (Juniper Sigma) has signed a power purchase agreement with TATA Power Company for the 70 MW FDRE power project.

The company did not share the value of the project.

Under the PPA, Juniper Green Energy will develop the project in Maharashtra. The project will have a renewable energy capacity of around 180 MWp and a BESS of around 280 MWh.

The power generated from this FDRE project will be supplied to TATA Power from September 22, 2027.

Juniper Green Energy is an independent RE power producer in India, focused on the development, construction and operations of utility-scale solar, wind, and hybrid RE projects. PTI ABI ABI SHW