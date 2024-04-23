Juniper Green Energy, Tata Power sign PPA for 85 MW hybrid project in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Juniper Green Energy on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Tata Power for the development of an 85 megawatt hybrid power project in Maharashtra.

"The project is the first wind-solar energy project for the company. It will utilize both wind and solar resources by combining 51 MW of wind energy and 34 MW of solar power," Juniper Green Energy said in a statement.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Power is for the development of an 85 MW hybrid power project in Maharashtra, the company said.

The project is expected to generate a total of 215 million units (MUs) of electricity per year, and contribute to the electrification of about 42,753 households.

Juniper Green Energy is an independent renewable energy power producer and operator of solar, wind and hybrid power projects.

The company is part of the AT Group, which has an asset portfolio of about USD 2.5 billion with global investments in renewable energy, residential and commercial real estate, hospitality, etc. PTI ABI DRR